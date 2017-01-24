Foals To Headline Citadel Festival 2017

Field Day Festival Adds New Acts to 2017 Line-up
The likes of Run The Jewels and Arab Strab will join previously announced Aphex Twin, who will headline the one day festival.
The What Went Down outfit will make their UK festival exclusive at the Victoria Park event.
Foals have been announced as headliners for Citadel this year.
The Mountain At My Gates band will play the one-day festival, which takes place at London's Victoria Park on Sunday 16 July 2017.
Your #Citadel17 UK festival exclusive headliner: the out of this world @foals . Register for the pre-sale now: https://t.co/UxluwwRBwn pic.twitter.com/jCdD1UYRRy— Citadel Festival (@CitadelFestival) January 24, 2017
The date will be a UK festival exclusive, marking the band's only British festival date this year.
The full line-up will soon be revealed, but fans can register for pre-sale, pre-sale tickets here.
The Kooks, The Human League and Metronomy are among the acts confirmed for the festival this year.
Jamiroquai is also set to top the bill at the Cornish festival, which takes place from 9-13 August.
According to reports, the Scottish Government has asked for a third of the money to be returned by the festival.
