Citadel Festival 2017 Adds Names To Line-Up

7th March 2017, 12:24

The likes of Bonobo and Wild Beasts will join previously announced band, Foals, who will headline the London festival.

Citadel Festival 2017 line-up poster

The full line-up for Citadel Festival 2017 has been revealed. 

Bonobo, Wild Beasts, Laura Marling and Michael Kiwanuka have now been confirmed for festival, which takes place in London's Victoria Park on Sunday 16 July 2017.

The acts will join previously announced act, Foals, who will headline the one-day-festival this year. 

