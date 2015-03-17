Jimi Goodwin, Anna Calvi and More Added To Line-Up For Citadel 2015

Added to previously announced headliners Ben Howard and Bombay Bicycle Club, Citadel festival has this morning added a load of new bands to the bill for its first ever edition.



Jimi Goodwin, formerly of Doves, will be performing material from his solo album Odludek. His appearance at 2014's Radio X Winter Wonderland in Manchester showed just how strong Goodwin's songs are in a live setting, so his performance in Victoria Park should be a highlight.



Also joining the line-up is Anna Calvi, backed up by The Heritage Orchestra, and Kurt Vile & The Violators.



The Communion Presents stage will see a brilliant line-up of some of the UK's most exciting acts, including Bear's Den, Dan Croll, Honeyblood and Rhodes. Nathaniel Rathcliff & The Night Sweats, Tor Miller and The Walking Who round out the line-up on that stage, with a special guest headliner also yet to be announced.



For dance fans, 2manydjs and James Murphy will perform at the festival, which has been organised by the people behind the award-winning Wilderness Festival and Superfly, who co-created the prestigious Bonnaroo fest in the US.



Tickets are priced from £49.50 . The event takes place in Victoria Park in East London on 19 July 2015.