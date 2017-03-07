Citadel Festival 2017 Adds Names To Line-Up

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The likes of Bonobo and Wild Beasts will join previously announced band, Foals, who will headline the London festival.
The full line-up for Citadel Festival 2017 has been revealed.
Bonobo, Wild Beasts, Laura Marling and Michael Kiwanuka have now been confirmed for festival, which takes place in London's Victoria Park on Sunday 16 July 2017.
#Citadel17 has landed.— Citadel Festival (@CitadelFestival) March 7, 2017
Joining @Foals : @si_bonobo @WildBeasts @lauramarlinghq @michaelkiwanuka & more...
Tickets: https://t.co/kjPoHSEmNN pic.twitter.com/uGuzHpzLcb
The acts will join previously announced act, Foals, who will headline the one-day-festival this year.
