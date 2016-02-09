The Chemical Brothers, Wolf Alice and more for Parklife Festival

The line-up features the very best in dance, indie, pop and hip-hop, confirmed headliners set to perform across the weekend include The Chemical Brothers, Major Lazer, Ice Cube, Jamie xx, Jess Glynne and Bastille.



Also performing across the weekend are Ice Cube, Wolf Alice, Jack Garratt, Chase And Status, De La Soul and many more, including an impressive line-up of DJs.



General tickets for Parklife Festival go onsale at 9am on Thursday 11 February from www.parklife.uk.com .



Previous Parklife events have seen James Bay, Foals and London Grammar perform.