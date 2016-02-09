The Chemical Brothers, Wolf Alice and more for Parklife Festival

9th February 2016, 17:44

Parklife Festival have announced names for their 2016 edition set to take place on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 June at Manchester’s iconic Heaton Park.

Parklife Weekender 2015

The line-up features the very best in dance, indie, pop and hip-hop, confirmed headliners set to perform across the weekend include The Chemical Brothers, Major Lazer, Ice Cube, Jamie xx, Jess Glynne and Bastille.

Also performing across the weekend are Ice Cube, Wolf Alice, Jack Garratt, Chase And Status, De La Soul and many more, including an impressive line-up of DJs.

General tickets for Parklife Festival go onsale at 9am on Thursday 11 February from www.parklife.uk.com .

Previous Parklife events have seen James Bay, Foals and London Grammar perform.

Comments

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

News