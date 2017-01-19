Two Door Cinema Club & Alt-J To Headline Boardmasters 2017

T in The Park Told To Pay Back £50,000 Of Government Grant
Jamiroquai is also set to top the bill at the Cornish festival, which takes place from 9-13 August.
Two Door Cinema Club, Alt-J and Jamiroquai have been confirmed as headliners for Boardmasters 2017.
The first wave of acts playing Boardmasters 2017 has arrived, including all Main Stage headliners & more!— Boardmasters (@boardmasters) January 19, 2017
Tickets https://t.co/tto9uGOh7s pic.twitter.com/lA8UAK1Inh
The Bad Decisions trio will top the bill at the surf and music festival, which takes place on the Cornish coast from 9-13 August this year.
Space Cowboy Jamiroquai will be bringing his brand of funk to Watergate Bay on Saturday, while Mercury Prize-winning, GRAMMY-nominated three-piece Alt-J will close the festival on Sunday.
Jake Bugg, Slaves and Wild Beasts have also been confirmed for the five-day Cornwall event, with more acts to be announced.
Tickets are on sale now.
Watch the highlights of Boardmasters 2016 below:
