Two Door Cinema Club & Alt-J To Headline Boardmasters 2017

19th January 2017, 07:45

Jamiroquai is also set to top the bill at the Cornish festival, which takes place from 9-13 August.

Two Door Cinema Club 2016

Two Door Cinema Club, Alt-J and Jamiroquai have been confirmed as headliners for Boardmasters 2017.

The Bad Decisions trio will top the bill at the surf and music festival, which takes place on the Cornish coast from 9-13 August this year.

Space Cowboy Jamiroquai will be bringing his brand of funk to Watergate Bay on Saturday, while Mercury Prize-winning, GRAMMY-nominated three-piece Alt-J will close the festival on Sunday.

Jake Bugg, Slaves and Wild Beasts have also been confirmed for the five-day Cornwall event, with more acts to be announced. 

Tickets are on sale now.

Watch the highlights of Boardmasters 2016 below:

