Two Door Cinema Club & Alt-J To Headline Boardmasters 2017

Two Door Cinema Club, Alt-J and Jamiroquai have been confirmed as headliners for Boardmasters 2017.

The first wave of acts playing Boardmasters 2017 has arrived, including all Main Stage headliners & more!



The Bad Decisions trio will top the bill at the surf and music festival, which takes place on the Cornish coast from 9-13 August this year.

Space Cowboy Jamiroquai will be bringing his brand of funk to Watergate Bay on Saturday, while Mercury Prize-winning, GRAMMY-nominated three-piece Alt-J will close the festival on Sunday.

Jake Bugg, Slaves and Wild Beasts have also been confirmed for the five-day Cornwall event, with more acts to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now.

Watch the highlights of Boardmasters 2016 below: