Miles Kane, Feeder & More Added To Boardmasters 2018

26 April 2018, 11:15

Miles Kane 2018
Miles Kane 2018. Picture: Will Ireland

The Loaded rocker and Buck Rogers outfit are among the names to be added to the festival line-up alongside Bloc Party's Kele Okereke and Red Faces.

Boardmasters has today added 14 more names to the line-up for this year’s festival.

Miles Kane will take his career-spanning set and play tracks from his forthcoming third solo album, Coup De Grace, at the Cornish sun surf and sea festival, which takes place from 8-12 August this year.

Indie veterans Feeder have also been added to the event, alongside Bloc Party's Kele Okereke.

They will join headline acts Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Chemical Brothers and George Ezra for five unforgettable days in unrivalled surroundings on the stunning Cornish coastline.

Also set for the festival are Editors, Fun Lovin' Criminals Black Foxxes, Tiga and more.

Buy tickets now on the Boardmasters website.

Watch the Boardmasters 2017 Aftermovie:

Boardmasters Latest

See more Boardmasters Latest

Miles Kane 2018

Miles Kane, Feeder & More Added To Boardmasters 2018

Editors

Editors & More Added To Boardmasters 2018

Catfish And The Bottlemen's Van McCann 2016

Catfish And The Bottlemen & George Ezra For Boardmasters 2018
Chemical Brothers 2013

Chemical Brothers To Headline Boardmasters 2018

Boardmasters press image 2017

Boardmasters Adds Third Wave Of Acts To 2017 Line-Up