Miles Kane, Feeder & More Added To Boardmasters 2018

The Loaded rocker and Buck Rogers outfit are among the names to be added to the festival line-up alongside Bloc Party's Kele Okereke and Red Faces.

Boardmasters has today added 14 more names to the line-up for this year’s festival.

Miles Kane will take his career-spanning set and play tracks from his forthcoming third solo album, Coup De Grace, at the Cornish sun surf and sea festival, which takes place from 8-12 August this year.

Looking forward to be playing @boardmasters Festival this August. Tickets available from https://t.co/BSz0ShREkQ See you on the Friday! x pic.twitter.com/u0vUxpeKoc — Miles Kane (@MilesKaneMusic) April 26, 2018

Indie veterans Feeder have also been added to the event, alongside Bloc Party's Kele Okereke.

They will join headline acts Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Chemical Brothers and George Ezra for five unforgettable days in unrivalled surroundings on the stunning Cornish coastline.

Also set for the festival are Editors, Fun Lovin' Criminals Black Foxxes, Tiga and more.

