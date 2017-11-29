Chemical Brothers To Headline Boardmasters 2018

The first wave of acts have been announced for the Cornish festival.

Boardmasters has announced the first wave of acts set to take to the stage in 2018.

Legendary dance duo The Chemical Brothers are set to headline the main stage on the Saturday night of the festival, which takes place on the Cornish Coast from 8-12 August 2018.

The surf and music event will also host the likes of The Horrors, The Amazons, Craig David, Annie Mac, and many more.

Andrew Topham, Boardmasters Festival Director, said: “We are delighted to announce The Chemical Brothers as our first headline act for Boardmasters 2018. Following another sell-out year which saw the biggest Boardmasters ever this summer, we are excited to bring more of the most exciting names in music to Cornwall next August. Boardmasters’ unique fusion of the very best in international surfing and music helps to keep Cornwall firmly on the map as the festival sees unprecedented growth year on year. We can’t wait to welcome our incredible community for another summer of thrilling surf and music action across two stunning sites – Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay.”

2017 saw Boardmasters welcome 50,000 festival-goers and headliners in Two Door Cinema Club, Jamiroquai, Alt-J and more on top of Watergate Bay.

Watch the stunning Boardmasters 2017 Aftermovie below: