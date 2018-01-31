Catfish And The Bottlemen & George Ezra For Boardmasters 2018

31 January 2018, 07:58

Catfish And The Bottlemen's Van McCann 2016

The Llandudno rockers and the singer-songwriter have been confirmed as headliners for the Cornish surf and music festival.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have been confirmed for Boardmasters 2018.

Van McCann and co. will headline the festival, which takes place on Cornwall's Watergate Bay from 8-12 August, with George Ezra also set to top the bill. 

George Ezra

Also announced as part of the event's second wave of acts are Rag'n'Bone Man, Years & Years, Friendly Fires and more. 

They join previously announced headliners, The Chemical Brothers, who'll top the bill on the main stage on the Saturday night of the festival.

Tickets are on sale NOW at the Boardmasters official website. 

2017 saw Boardmasters welcome 50,000 festival-goers and headliners in Two Door Cinema Club, Jamiroquai and Alt-J.

Watch the stunning Boardmasters 2017 Aftermovie below: 

