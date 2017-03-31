Boardmasters Adds Third Wave Of Acts To 2017 Line-Up

Boardmasters has today revealed its third wave of acts.

The likes of The Amazons, Armand Van Helden and Idris Elba have been added to the surf and music festival, which takes place on the Cornish coast from 9-13 August 2017.

We're stoked to announce over 20 new acts have been added to the Boardmasters line up, plus Beach Sessions & VIP! https://t.co/wBqGg1t4N6 pic.twitter.com/OD2nvppGeV — Boardmasters (@boardmasters) March 31, 2017

They join previously announced headliners Two Door Cinema Club, Jamiroquai and Alt-J, as well as the likes of The Flaming Lips, The Vaccines and Stormzy.

Tickets for the festival - which takes place at Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach - are on sale NOW.