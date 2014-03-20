2ManyDJs and Sleigh Bells announced for Blissfields 2014

Hercules And Love Affair, Chloe Howl, Tune-Yards, Dan Croll, Snakehips, Luke Sital Singh, Nick Mulvey are also among the acts confirmed.



The festival is now increasing its capacity to 4,000 tickets.



Blissfields takes place in Hampshire 3-5 July.



Tickets are available now.

Blissfields 2014 line-up so far:

2ManyDJs - Sleigh Bells

Hercules And Love Affair - Chloe Howl - Tune-Yards - Dan Croll Nick Mulvey - RY X - Snakehips - Gentleman's Dub Club - Wolf Alice Melt Yourself Down - Luke Sital Singh - Famy - Monki - Dub Pistols Subgiant - Cosmo Sheldrake - Flyte - Gypsy Disco - TCTS

Chris T-T - Electric Swing Circus - Beans on Toast

Alex Walker - Ally Wolf - Animal - Bela T Chase - Bellyeyesmile - Ben Goddard - Ben Paul

Benny Page - Beth McCarthy - Bigtopp - Bitr8 - Black Kat Boppers ? Bombs - Bonsai Pirates - Buddhist Punkz Burning Idols - Charlie Ayliffe - Cholombian (DJ set) - Dale Allen - Dave Miatt - Dead Proud - Deadbeat Disco Dr Meaker - Echotape - ESPA ? Fauxlo - Firefarm - Fish Hook - Folkgeek Presents: Alex Vargas, Franklin & James, Fawn - Freeway Mad - Gentleman's Dub Club - Ghouls - Giles Whiteley - Headsessions Soundsystem Hentai Babies - Jimi Needles - Josh Savage - Jungle Doctors - Juturna - Lex - Listening Party - Luke Ferre Luke Sital Singh - Mary Miss Fairy - Maths and the Moon - Matt Jarvis - Matt Perriment - Matty LAH Maxin' DJ's - Mem & Kamikaze Love (Shorebitch) - Morgan Hislop - New Desert Blues - Nick Mulvey Nick Tann - One Step Too Late - Paul Diello - Paul Sawyer (EJ Underground) ? PolyBlank - Psychedelia DJ's Sai - Sam Brothers - Sam Cotton - Science Of 8 Limbs ? Sworthy - Tacit Tone - The Boy I Used To Be

The Great Malarkey - The Great One - The Raged - The St. Pierre Snake Invasion - Thequickandthedead - Tom Lowman - Transgressive Soundsystem - Uber-Tone - Will Tun & the Wasters - WILLOW - Youngskin + MANY MORE STILL TO ANNOUNCE







