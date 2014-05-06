tUnE-yArDs and Wolf Alice added to Bestival line-up

OutKast, Foals, Chic featuring Nile Rodgers and Beck are all already on the bill for the 2014 festival.

Rob da Bank says: “So in our humble opinion these are the breaking acts of 2014 from the worlds of rock, indie, electronics and pretty much any genre - a delve inside the musical brain of Rob da Bank to find the ones to watch, the ones who'll make records you'll love this summer and the ones who'll make you dance ya socks off in September”.

Bestival takes place in Robin Hill on the Isle of Wight September 4-7 2014.





