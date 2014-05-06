tUnE-yArDs and Wolf Alice added to Bestival line-up

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
tUnE-yArDs , Wolf Alice and The Amazing Snakeheads are among the latest acts confirmed for this year's Bestival.
OutKast, Foals, Chic featuring Nile Rodgers and Beck are all already on the bill for the 2014 festival.
Rob da Bank says: “So in our humble opinion these are the breaking acts of 2014 from the worlds of rock, indie, electronics and pretty much any genre - a delve inside the musical brain of Rob da Bank to find the ones to watch, the ones who'll make records you'll love this summer and the ones who'll make you dance ya socks off in September”.
Bestival takes place in Robin Hill on the Isle of Wight September 4-7 2014.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
