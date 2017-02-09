Jamie T, The XX, Pet Shop Boys & A Tribe Called Quest For Bestival 2017

Bestival has announced all four of its headliners for 2017.

The xx will be the first band to top the bill at the Castle Stage on Friday 8 September, A Tribe Called Quest will be playing their last ever UK show on the Saturday, and Pet Shop Boys will be the Sunday finale headliners.

Jamie T, meanwhile, will headline their second stage The Box on Thursday night.

Jamie T is pleased to announce he will be playing @Bestival this year on Thurs 7th September. pic.twitter.com/qoPIe4pwBC — Jamie T (@jamietmusic) February 9, 2017

The festival - which takes place from 7-10 September 2017 - will be hosted for the first time at its new location on the Lulworth Estate.