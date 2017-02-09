Jamie T, The XX, Pet Shop Boys & A Tribe Called Quest For Bestival 2017

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Bestival has announced all four of its headliners for 2017.
The xx will be the first band to top the bill at the Castle Stage on Friday 8 September, A Tribe Called Quest will be playing their last ever UK show on the Saturday, and Pet Shop Boys will be the Sunday finale headliners.
Jamie T, meanwhile, will headline their second stage The Box on Thursday night.
Jamie T is pleased to announce he will be playing @Bestival this year on Thurs 7th September. pic.twitter.com/qoPIe4pwBC— Jamie T (@jamietmusic) February 9, 2017
The festival - which takes place from 7-10 September 2017 - will be hosted for the first time at its new location on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
With two weeks to go, another set of artists have been announced to the bill.
