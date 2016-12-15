Bestival Confirms Move From Isle Of Wight

Bestival is moving sites in 2017, it has been confirmed.

The festival - which has taken place at the Isle Of Wight for the past 13 years - have submitted plans to Purbeck Council which has entered a 28-day consultation period.

Organisers plan to hold Bestival at the Lulworth Estate, on the same site as its family-oriented sister show, Camp Bestival, but maintain that each f estival "will remain distinct and separate events".

Festival curator Rob da Bank said: “Hot off the press – yes Bestival is moving! We can confirm we have submitted a licence application for a new site at the Lulworth Estate in Dorset and we’re super excited about our shiny new Bestival adventure. We have an incredible line-up, headliners confirmed and ridiculous new stages and installations coming your way in 2017”.

The four-day boutique festival is set to take place from 7-11 September 2017.