Bestival Confirms Move From Isle Of Wight

15th December 2016, 09:15

Festival organisers have submitted an application to hold the event at the Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.

Bestival 2016

Bestival is moving sites in 2017, it has been confirmed.

The festival - which has taken place at the Isle Of Wight for the past 13 years - have submitted plans to Purbeck Council which has entered a 28-day consultation period. 

Organisers plan to hold Bestival at the Lulworth Estate, on the same site as its family-oriented sister show, Camp Bestival, but maintain that each f estival "will remain distinct and separate events".

Festival curator Rob da Bank said: “Hot off the press – yes Bestival is moving! We can confirm we have submitted a licence application for a new site at the Lulworth Estate in Dorset and we’re super excited about our shiny new Bestival adventure. We have an incredible line-up, headliners confirmed and ridiculous new stages and installations coming your way in 2017”.

The four-day boutique festival is set to take place from 7-11 September 2017.

Bestival

Bestival 2016 Spaceport Bestival

The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.

