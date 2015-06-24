Missy Elliott Confirmed To Headline Sunday At Bestival

The theme of this year's Bestival is "Summer of Love", os it's fitting that the final headliner announced should be such a popular musical icon: Missy Elliott.

The rapper, who will be playing her first British show since 2006, was unveiled as the biggest name on the bill for Sunday at Robin Hill. She said: "I'm very excited to be performing at Bestival this year! I can't wait to see all my fans I haven't seen in some time… new ones and my day one fans! We are gonna have a blast together! Bring your dancing outfits and kicks!"

Bestival organiser Rob da Bank seems excited to add Missy to a line-up that already includes The Chemical Brothers, Underworld and Jungle. He said: "“Missy is the epitome of hip-hop royalty, the first lady of party-starting club bangers and a downright legend."

Future Islands, Jamie xx and Tame Impala will also be performing at the festival, which runs 10-13 September 2015 on the Isle of Wight.