Missy Elliott Confirmed To Headline Sunday At Bestival

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
The returning rapper will make a European festival exclusive appearance at Robin Hill, with organisers saying they're "mighty proud" to host her.
The theme of this year's Bestival is "Summer of Love", os it's fitting that the final headliner announced should be such a popular musical icon: Missy Elliott.
The rapper, who will be playing her first British show since 2006, was unveiled as the biggest name on the bill for Sunday at Robin Hill. She said: "I'm very excited to be performing at Bestival this year! I can't wait to see all my fans I haven't seen in some time… new ones and my day one fans! We are gonna have a blast together! Bring your dancing outfits and kicks!"
Bestival organiser Rob da Bank seems excited to add Missy to a line-up that already includes The Chemical Brothers, Underworld and Jungle. He said: "“Missy is the epitome of hip-hop royalty, the first lady of party-starting club bangers and a downright legend."
Future Islands, Jamie xx and Tame Impala will also be performing at the festival, which runs 10-13 September 2015 on the Isle of Wight.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
