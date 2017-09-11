Woman Found Dead In Suspected Murder At Bestival 2017

The body of a woman has been found at Bestival 2017.

As The Telegraph reports, police officers were alerted just before 1am on Monday at the music festival, following concern for the welfare of a woman, aged 25, from London.

A 28-year-old man has since been arrested on "suspicion of murder," so that Dorset police can "establish the full circumstances".

According to the outlet, Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire said: "Following the discovery of the woman's body we have now launched an investigation into her death.

"We have specially-trained officers supporting her family at this very difficult time.

"Inquiries are now under way to establish how she died.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and this should give us more of an indication as to the cause of her death.

"We are working closely with the festival organisers and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to contact Dorset Police."

A nyone with information is asked to contact the force at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 11:36.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.



