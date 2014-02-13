James, Basement Jaxx and Johnny Marr For Camp Bestival

The younger sibling of Bestival takes place in the grounds of Lulworth Castle, Dorset 31 July - 3 August 2013

Laura Mvula, Steve Mason, Peter Hook & The Light, Chas & Dave, The Wedding Present, Public Service Broadcasting and Nick Mulvey are also on the bill.

This year's Camp Bestival is Circus themed.

"I know the Camp Bestival family have been on tenterhooks about our first announcement, so ladies and gents roll up roll up to the Camp Bestival Circus and come inside...or should that be outside," Camp Bestival Ringmaster Rob da Bank said.

"I always pay close attention to the Camp Besti forum and social media to see what people want, so I've followed orders and booked two of your most requested acts, and coincidentally, two of my favourite bands ever, James and Basement Jaxx. Two huge internationally renowned acts with huge back catalogues who are going to slay the crowd at Camp Bestival, topping a line-up boasting the best fun for kids, a brand new area for teens and so much more... hope to see you in July... and August!"

Basement Jaxx will headline the Sunday night of Camp Bestival, with James headliing the opening night.

Commenting on their headline slot, James' guitarist-violinist-percussionist Saul Davies said: "We've not done Camp Bestival before but it has a great reputation so we're well up for this show. I'm sure it will be one of the highlights of the summer for us. One to bring the kids to...and maybe even leave at!"

Ticket are on sale now.

CAMP BESTIVAL LIVE ACTS

BASEMENT JAXX / JAMES / JOHNNY MARR / SINÉAD O?CONNOR / LAURA MVULA / STEVE MASON / THE SKATALITES / PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT / THE CUBAN BROTHERS / CHAS & DAVE / SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR / THE WEDDING PRESENT / PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING / CHARLOTTE CHURCH / NICK MULVEY / THE RADIOPHONIC WORKSHOP / DENAI MOORE / JAIPUR BRASS BAND / THE FABULOUS LOUNGE SWINGERS / FÉ / MUSAFIR / JOANNE JOANNE / MDOU MOCTAR



DJS

BOY GEORGE AND MARC VEDO / TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS (DJ SET) / DAVID RODIGAN MBE PRESENTS RAM JAM / AWESOME TAPES FROM AFRICA / ROB DA BANK / THE SHELLAC COLLECTIVE / COLEY FROM LUV*JAM / SILENT DISCO



FAMILY FUN

HORRIBLE HISTORIES: BARMY BRITAIN PART II / MR TUMBLE / CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY 50TH BIRTHDAY TAKEOVER / BEN AND HOLLY - LIVE (MAIN STAGE HOSTS) / MICHAELA STRACHAN'S REALLY WILD ADVENTURES /INSECT CIRCUS - THE GRAND TOUR / KAWA CIRCUS /THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL PRESENT: ALBERT'S TRAVELLING CIRCUS BAND



THE GREATEST TENT ON EARTH!

GANDINI JUGGLING REMIXED BY ROB DA BANK / HUGLESS DOUGLAS / MARAWA THE AMAZING / MATTRESS CIRCUS / FUNK DA CIRQUE / BRIT SCHOOL / WEST END KIDS / POP / THAT CATHERINE BENNETT SHOW /COWBOY MAX / FUNKY LITTLE CHOIR / MARAWA'S MAJORETTES