James, Basement Jaxx and Johnny Marr For Camp Bestival

The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
James, Basement Jaxx, Sinead O'Connor and Johnny Marr have been confirmed for this year's Camp Bestival.
The younger sibling of Bestival takes place in the grounds of Lulworth Castle, Dorset 31 July - 3 August 2013
Laura Mvula, Steve Mason, Peter Hook & The Light, Chas & Dave, The Wedding Present, Public Service Broadcasting and Nick Mulvey are also on the bill.
This year's Camp Bestival is Circus themed.
"I know the Camp Bestival family have been on tenterhooks about our first announcement, so ladies and gents roll up roll up to the Camp Bestival Circus and come inside...or should that be outside," Camp Bestival Ringmaster Rob da Bank said.
"I always pay close attention to the Camp Besti forum and social media to see what people want, so I've followed orders and booked two of your most requested acts, and coincidentally, two of my favourite bands ever, James and Basement Jaxx. Two huge internationally renowned acts with huge back catalogues who are going to slay the crowd at Camp Bestival, topping a line-up boasting the best fun for kids, a brand new area for teens and so much more... hope to see you in July... and August!"
Basement Jaxx will headline the Sunday night of Camp Bestival, with James headliing the opening night.
Commenting on their headline slot, James' guitarist-violinist-percussionist Saul Davies said: "We've not done Camp Bestival before but it has a great reputation so we're well up for this show. I'm sure it will be one of the highlights of the summer for us. One to bring the kids to...and maybe even leave at!"
Ticket are on sale now.
