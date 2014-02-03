Foals and Beck to headline Bestival

London Grammar, Chvrches and Wild Beasts have also been confirmed for the festival on the Isle of Wight.



The Sunday headliner has yet to be announced, with OutKast already confirmed for the Friday.



The 2014 Bestival theme is Desert Island Disco.



"Ahoy there shipmates and welcome to my desert island," Castaway in Chief Rob da Bank said. "Yes folks, HMS Bestival has set sail once more and we have finally landed back on the Isle of Wight for our 11th instalment - a Desert Island Disco.

"Foals were voted best live act of last year and I'm delighted they'll be headlining the Saturday night - there's no better indie guitar band in the UK right now.

"Also donning a grass skirt and mirrorball is a total icon of popular music and one of my favourite songwriters, Beck, plus disco darlings Disclosure, Diplo and his Major Lazer crew and all the hottest new bands from London Grammar to Clean Bandit.



"So get out of your deckchair and get ready to disco, my friends!"



Bestival takes place at Robin Hill Country Park on the Isle of Wight 4 - 7 September.