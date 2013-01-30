Elton John Announced for Bestival

"I haven't played any of the major festivals in the UK in recent years, so when the opportunity to play Bestival came up I was very interested," Elton John commented.

"I've heard that the Bestival audience comes in fancy dress and I can't wait to see that, they must all look amazing from the stage. At various times I have worn enormous feathered head-dresses, cloaks, hot pants, jumpsuits, clown suits, Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse, French Maid, The Eiffel Tower and The Statue of Liberty onstage! Wearing fancy dress makes us all feel less inhibited so I think it's a great way to enjoy live music.

"2013 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album, so you can expect to hear several tracks from that album. My shows always involve audience participation, singing and dancing, so make sure there is plenty of room for movement inside those fancy dress costumes!"

M.I.A has also been confirmed as a UK festival exclusive and Franz Ferdinand are an English festival exclusive.

Also announced are The Flaming Lips, The Knife, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Roots, Belle and Sebastian, Tom Odell, Sinead O'Connor, The Polyphonic Spree, Johnny Marr and The Walkmen (to name a few).



There is also going to be a Daft Punk tribute night in the woods.

HMS Bestival is this year's theme - to celebrate the festival on the Isle of Wight event's tenth birthday.