Crystal Fighters and Jon Hopkins Added To Bestival

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
More acts have been added to this year's Bestival line up.
Crystal Fighters, Jon Hopkins and Sean McGowan have all been confirmed for the festival, which has a seafaring theme this year.
"HMS Bestival is well and truly under way, steaming across the high seas picking up even more musical passengers. Crystal fighters are Bestival stalwarts and about to go stratospheric, Jon Hopkins has made one of the electronic albums of the year - all aboard you crazy landlubbers," organiser Rob da Bank said.
Fatboy Slim is going to headline the Friday night of this year's festival - with Elton John and Snoop Dogg the other headliners.
Bestival takes place on the Isle of Wight September 5 - 8 2013.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
