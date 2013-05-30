Crystal Fighters and Jon Hopkins Added To Bestival

Crystal Fighters, Jon Hopkins and Sean McGowan have all been confirmed for the festival, which has a seafaring theme this year.

"HMS Bestival is well and truly under way, steaming across the high seas picking up even more musical passengers. Crystal fighters are Bestival stalwarts and about to go stratospheric, Jon Hopkins has made one of the electronic albums of the year - all aboard you crazy landlubbers," organiser Rob da Bank said.

Fatboy Slim is going to headline the Friday night of this year's festival - with Elton John and Snoop Dogg the other headliners.

Bestival takes place on the Isle of Wight September 5 - 8 2013.