Chic to headline Sunday night at Bestival

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
The Sunday night headliner for Bestival 2014 has been announced and it'll be a Desert Island Disco finale.
Nile Rodgers and Chic will finish off the festival that takes place between
Rodgers was last seen at the finale to The BRIT Awards 2014, when he collaborated with Pharrell Williams.
“I’m so excited to be back at Bestival, this time in the prestigious Sunday night headliner slot following legends Stevie Wonder and Elton John," said Rodgers. "Expect an extra special Desert Island Disco set from myself and Chic! Looking forward to seeing you all in September."
Also on the bill at this year's festival are Foals, OutKast, Beck, London Grammar, Wild Beasts, Chvrches and more.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
