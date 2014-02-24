Chic to headline Sunday night at Bestival

Nile Rodgers and Chic will finish off the festival that takes place between



Rodgers was last seen at the finale to The BRIT Awards 2014, when he collaborated with Pharrell Williams.



“I’m so excited to be back at Bestival, this time in the prestigious Sunday night headliner slot following legends Stevie Wonder and Elton John," said Rodgers. "Expect an extra special Desert Island Disco set from myself and Chic! Looking forward to seeing you all in September."



Also on the bill at this year's festival are Foals, OutKast, Beck, London Grammar, Wild Beasts, Chvrches and more.