Chic to headline Sunday night at Bestival

24th February 2014, 20:22

The Sunday night headliner for Bestival 2014 has been announced and it'll be a Desert Island Disco finale.

Nile Rodgers Chic

Nile Rodgers and Chic will finish off the festival that takes place between

Rodgers was last seen at the finale to The BRIT Awards 2014, when he collaborated with Pharrell Williams.

“I’m so excited to be back at Bestival, this time in the prestigious Sunday night headliner slot following legends Stevie Wonder and Elton John," said Rodgers. "Expect an extra special Desert Island Disco set from myself and Chic! Looking forward to seeing you all in September."

Also on the bill at this year's festival are Foals, OutKast, Beck, London Grammar, Wild Beasts, Chvrches and more.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Bestival

Bestival 2016 Spaceport Bestival

The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News