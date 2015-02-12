Chemical Brothers And Underworld To Headline Bestival 2015

With a Summer of Love theme announced for this year's Bestival, it shouldn't be a surprise that classic dance acts top the bill for the festival that takes place on the Isle of Wight this September.



The Chemical Brothers, whose new album is expected this year, will headline on the Saturday night. Underworld, whose Born Slippy turned 20 years old last month, will play a UK festival exclusive set on Thursday.



Speaking as the line-up was announced, Underworld said: "Can't wait to be back on the Isle of Wight with the Bestival crew. Be sure to get there early to catch us on Thursday night and start the weekend as you mean to go on."



As well as other legendary acts like Duran Duran and the Jacksons who feature on the bill, some of the hottest emerging bands and performers are on the bill. Rae Morris continues her rise with a set at Bestival, as well as Jungle, a live set from Jamie xx and Kate Tempest.



Lapsley, Sleaford Mods, Slaves and Fat White Family have also been announced as part of the line-up. Festival co-founder Rob Da Bank said the festival was going "right back to its roots" in 2015.



Tickets have gone on sale for the festival today , with a weekly pay plan on offer to allow fans spread the cost of attending. More bands and performers will be announced soon.