Bestival Charity Concert Following Fatal Coach Crash

Bestival Benefit will take place at Nation in Liverpool on March 30 in tribute to those who died in the crash - which included people travelling home from the festival.

Festival organiser Rob da Bank said: "Bestival HQ and everyone connected to Bestival 2012 were devastated by what happened after our festival on the A3. We've been working to get an event set up to show some love and hopefully raise lots of money for those affected and their families and we're pleased it's in the home town of many of those involved; Liverpool. Thanks to everyone who has rallied round and contributed to making this event happen - everyone from the DJs and live bands to the venue Nation are donating their time and services for free so please get the date in your diary and prepare to party for a very good cause. See you on the dancefloor."

The night is being hosted by Rob da Bank and Cuban Brothers but the full line up has yet to be announced.