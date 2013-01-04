Bestival Charity Concert Following Fatal Coach Crash

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Bestival organisers are putting on a charity concert after a fatal coach crash on the A3 last year.
Bestival Benefit will take place at Nation in Liverpool on March 30 in tribute to those who died in the crash - which included people travelling home from the festival.
Festival organiser Rob da Bank said: "Bestival HQ and everyone connected to Bestival 2012 were devastated by what happened after our festival on the A3. We've been working to get an event set up to show some love and hopefully raise lots of money for those affected and their families and we're pleased it's in the home town of many of those involved; Liverpool. Thanks to everyone who has rallied round and contributed to making this event happen - everyone from the DJs and live bands to the venue Nation are donating their time and services for free so please get the date in your diary and prepare to party for a very good cause. See you on the dancefloor."
The night is being hosted by Rob da Bank and Cuban Brothers but the full line up has yet to be announced.
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook