Busta Rhymes announced for Bestival

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
Busta Rhymes has been announced as being on this year's Bestival bill.
OutKast, Foals, Beck, Disclosure, Major Lazer, London Grammar and among those already confirmed for the festival, which takes place 4 - 7 September 2014.
This year's theme is Desert Island Disco
Rob da Bank says: "Woo hah people! Yes it?s true, Busta Rhymes has got you all in check and he's coming to Bestival for his first ever UK festi appearance! I'm such a Busta fan and it's amazing not just to see him back in the charts with another banger with Thank You but also to know he's getting on the ferry and bringing it to Bestival!"
The Sunday night headliner has yet to be announced.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
