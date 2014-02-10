Busta Rhymes announced for Bestival

10th February 2014, 11:20

Busta Rhymes has been announced as being on this year's Bestival bill.

Busta Rhymes the Supafest Music Festival

OutKast, Foals, Beck, Disclosure, Major Lazer, London Grammar and among those already confirmed for the festival, which takes place 4 - 7 September 2014.

This year's theme is Desert Island Disco

Rob da Bank says: "Woo hah people! Yes it?s true, Busta Rhymes has got you all in check and he's coming to Bestival for his first ever UK festi appearance! I'm such a Busta fan and it's amazing not just to see him back in the charts with another banger with Thank You but also to know he's getting on the ferry and bringing it to Bestival!"

The Sunday night headliner has yet to be announced.

