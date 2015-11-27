Look Away Glasto: Bestival Named Best Major Festival At UK Festival Awards

Bestival has been named Best Major Festival at the UK Festival Awards 2015. The four-day event, which takes place at Robin Hill Country Park on the Isle Of Wight, has beat off stiff competition from the likes of Glastonbury and Isle Of Wight Festival to take home the prize.

Thanks so much to everyone who voted Bestival 'Best Major Festival' at the @festival_awards#ukfestivalawards pic.twitter.com/7oGJu6xJgQ — Bestival (@Bestival) November 27, 2015

On their achievement, festival curator Rob Da Bank said: "Oh crikey, Bestival HQ is in a psychedelic hangover fug today as news sinks in of our win last night at the Festival Awards. To win Best Major Festival in 2015 is testament to our incredibly faithful Bestivalites who come back year in year out, but also the likes of Missy, the Chems and Duran Duran for lighting up the skies, and mostly our tirelessly devoted staff and crew who make it all come together. This awards for all you guys…my mantelpiece is full already! J”

Glastonbury didn't go home empty-handed though, taking home the gong for Best Use Of Technology for their Arcadia Spectacular.

Other big winners include Wilderness Festival, scoring a prize for Best Hospitality and Ilse Of Wight, winning Headline Performance Of The Year with Fleetwood Mac.

See the full list of winners on the UKFA's official website.