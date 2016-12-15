Bestival Confirms Move From Isle Of Wight

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Festival organisers have submitted an application to hold the event at the Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Bestival is moving sites in 2017, it has been confirmed.
The festival - which has taken place at the Isle Of Wight for the past 13 years - have submitted plans to Purbeck Council which has entered a 28-day consultation period.
Organisers plan to hold Bestival at the Lulworth Estate, on the same site as its family-oriented sister show, Camp Bestival, but maintain that each f estival "will remain distinct and separate events".
Festival curator Rob da Bank said: “Hot off the press – yes Bestival is moving! We can confirm we have submitted a licence application for a new site at the Lulworth Estate in Dorset and we’re super excited about our shiny new Bestival adventure. We have an incredible line-up, headliners confirmed and ridiculous new stages and installations coming your way in 2017”.
The four-day boutique festival is set to take place from 7-11 September 2017.
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
With two weeks to go, another set of artists have been announced to the bill.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook