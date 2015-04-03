Bestival Introduces "Festival Within A Festival" Slow Motion

The always innovative organisers behind Bestival have unveiled their latest innovation: the Slow Motion arena.

Festival founder Rob da Bank said it will do "what it says on the tin", adding "there's nothing wrong with raving, late nights and partying, but now there's a way of refuelling your mind and body before the next Bestival adventure."



Events and attractions set to take place in Slow Motion include lots of fitness-based activities: the Hideaway Yoga Yurt or spinning at the Revolution Rooms. But there'll also be lots of extreme things to do, like rock-climbing, mountain biking and coasteering.



Nutritionists and the Women's Institute will be on hand for those taking things a little slower at the festival. Don't forget about the music though: the Kaleidoscope Stage will host performances throughout the weekend.

The Chemical Brothers and Underworld are set to top the bill at the festival, with tickets on sale now .