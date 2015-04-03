Bestival Introduces "Festival Within A Festival" Slow Motion

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Bestival is introducing a new arena that aims to re-energise revellers at the festival this summer: Slow Motion.
The always innovative organisers behind Bestival have unveiled their latest innovation: the Slow Motion arena.
Festival founder Rob da Bank said it will do "what it says on the tin", adding "there's nothing wrong with raving, late nights and partying, but now there's a way of refuelling your mind and body before the next Bestival adventure."
Events and attractions set to take place in Slow Motion include lots of fitness-based activities: the Hideaway Yoga Yurt or spinning at the Revolution Rooms. But there'll also be lots of extreme things to do, like rock-climbing, mountain biking and coasteering.
Nutritionists and the Women's Institute will be on hand for those taking things a little slower at the festival. Don't forget about the music though: the Kaleidoscope Stage will host performances throughout the weekend.
The Chemical Brothers and Underworld are set to top the bill at the festival, with tickets on sale now .
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook