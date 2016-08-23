Bestival Add More New Acts To Their 2016 Line-Up

Appearing at Robin Hill Country Park between 8 and 11 September will be Radio X tips Nimmo, DJ ninja Jaguar Skills, rave veterans A Man Called Adam, house legend Joe Smooth, Scottish alt.rockers Kid Canaveral.

Plus, there’ll be a very special tribute to David Bowie from the downbeat, downtempo club night Feeling Gloomy.

The latest list of additions are as follows:

JAGUAR SKILLS / ASHWORTH / BUGGED OUT’S LITTLE BUGGER / CIRQUE DU SOUL / JOE SMOOTH / JUSTIN ROBERTSON / KID CANAVERAL / NIMMO / ROY DAVIS JR / STRONG ASIAN MOTHERS / SWMRS / A MAN CALLED ADAM / AIDAN KNIGHT / ARDYN BOBBY ODONNELL / BURT COPE / CC SMUGGLERS / DEAF BY DISCO / DJ GG / DR SID / ELLA AND THE BLISTERS / FEELING GLOOMY’S BOWIE TRIBUTE / FULL NELSON / GRACELAND / GREG'S GREATS / IAN VOID / IDIOT SAVANT / JAY-L /JULES AND LISA / KAF-TAN / KEMBACK / LUCY CAIT / MARTIN DAVIES / MISS CHAMELEON / MOJO FILTER / NICK GABRIEL / NOBLE JACKS / NOT SAFFRON / PETE KOSANOVICH / REV MILO SPEEDWAGON / STEVIE WONDERLAND / TASTY LOPEZ & KARISTOCAT / THE BEAU BOW BELLES / THE BLACK KAT BOPPERS / THE CAULFIELD BEATS/ THE MEN THAT WILL NOT BE BLAMED FOR NOTHING / THE SHELLAC COLLECTIVE / THE TOM SEALS BAND / THOMAS URV / TIMO GARCIA / TOM COLBORN / TONY TUNES / UNCLE JUNIOR / VOTE PEDRO / VULA VIEL / ZIRIGUIDUM SAMBA BAND

This year’s fancy dress theme is The Future. Headlining this year are The Cure, Major Lazer, Sean Paul & Wiz Khalifa, plus appearances from Bastille, Years & Years, Katy B, Hot Chip, Carl Cox, Diplo, Fatboy Slim, Skepta, Craig David and loads more.

Tickets are still available for Bestival via the excellent £25 deposit scheme. For just £25 (plus booking fee) you can secure your Bestival ticket at Phase Three prices now. The balance will need to be paid by 1 September.

See www.bestival.net for full details

