Bestival Announces Bands For Invaders Of The Future Stage

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
Soak, Ratboy and The Bohicas are amongst the acts included in the line-up for Bestival's Invaders Of The Future stage.
The stage that Rob Da Bank has described as his "favourite" at Bestival will play host to To Kill A King, Walking On Cars and The Bohicas this summer.
Invaders Of The Future is the home of new and emerging acts at the festival, with people like Alt-J and Kate Tempest playing early gigs there. The line-up for the stage in 2015 has just been announced and also includes Soak and Ratboy.
The festival runs 10-13 September 2015, with Bearcubs and Honeyblood also confirmed to perform.
Tickets for Bestival are still available here , with The Chemical Brothers and Underworld topping the bill.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
