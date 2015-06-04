Bestival Announces Bands For Invaders Of The Future Stage

The stage that Rob Da Bank has described as his "favourite" at Bestival will play host to To Kill A King, Walking On Cars and The Bohicas this summer.



Invaders Of The Future is the home of new and emerging acts at the festival, with people like Alt-J and Kate Tempest playing early gigs there. The line-up for the stage in 2015 has just been announced and also includes Soak and Ratboy.

The festival runs 10-13 September 2015, with Bearcubs and Honeyblood also confirmed to perform.



Tickets for Bestival are still available here , with The Chemical Brothers and Underworld topping the bill.