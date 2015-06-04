Bestival Announces Bands For Invaders Of The Future Stage

4th June 2015, 13:45

Soak, Ratboy and The Bohicas are amongst the acts included in the line-up for Bestival's Invaders Of The Future stage.

SOAK

The stage that Rob Da Bank has described as his "favourite" at Bestival will play host to To Kill A King, Walking On Cars and The Bohicas this summer.

Invaders Of The Future is the home of new and emerging acts at the festival, with people like Alt-J and Kate Tempest playing early gigs there. The line-up for the stage in 2015 has just been announced and also includes Soak and Ratboy.

BESTIVAL 2015: LINE-UP, TICKETS, INFO

The festival runs 10-13 September 2015, with Bearcubs and Honeyblood also confirmed to perform.

Tickets for Bestival are still available here , with The Chemical Brothers and Underworld topping the bill.

Bestival

Bestival 2016 Spaceport Bestival

The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.

