Bestival To Attempt Creation Of World's Largest Discoball

The Isle Of Wight based festival, which takes place in September, is very much in the spirit of the wacky and eccentric. As well as having a different fancy dress theme every year, the site is also littered with art instalments, hidden bars and stylised stages. But this year it seems they're going one further.

Nile Rodgers has challenged Rob da Bank to make the world’s biggest discoball as part of Bestival Desert Island Disco finale. Plus, Studio 54 DJ legend Nicky Siano will be warming up the crowd for the disco spectacular.

Joining Rodger's as headliners are Beck, Outkast and Foals.

Tickets are still available here.