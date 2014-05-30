Bestival To Attempt Creation Of World's Largest Discoball

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
Nile Rodgers has challenged Bestival to also create the world's largest disco-party.
The Isle Of Wight based festival, which takes place in September, is very much in the spirit of the wacky and eccentric. As well as having a different fancy dress theme every year, the site is also littered with art instalments, hidden bars and stylised stages. But this year it seems they're going one further.
Nile Rodgers has challenged Rob da Bank to make the world’s biggest discoball as part of Bestival Desert Island Disco finale. Plus, Studio 54 DJ legend Nicky Siano will be warming up the crowd for the disco spectacular.
Joining Rodger's as headliners are Beck, Outkast and Foals.
Tickets are still available here.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
