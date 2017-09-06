Huge Bestival Act Cancels Ahead Of This Weekend

Justice has been forced to cancel their upcoming show at Bestival 2017.

The festival, which takes place this weekend in its new location on the Lulworth estate, has announced that the French duo has been forced to cancel, and revealed who will take their place.

A statement on their official website reads: "It is with much regret that we must announce today that Justice will not be performing at Bestival on Sunday due to production and technical issues beyond the band and Bestival’s mutual control. However, we can confirm that long-time Bestival favourites Soulwax will replace Justice on the Castle Stage, followed by the Dewaele brothers making an appearance on the return of the much-loved HMS Bestival stage for a 2manydjs DJ set."

Long-time Bestival favourites @Soulwax will replace Justice on the Castle Stage, followed by a @2manydjs DJ set on HMS Bestival #Bestival17 pic.twitter.com/Ig2ISh2ERc — Bestival (@Bestival) September 6, 2017

The festival, which takes place from 7-10 September 2017, will pay host to headliners The XX, A Tribe Called Quest and Pet Shop Boys.

It's not unusual for bands to have to fill in for others at the last minute, with Florence + The Machine headlining Glastonbury 2015 in the place of Foo Fighters, following Dave Grohl's leg injury.

At the time, the British act covered the band's Times Like These anthem, and this year Grohl paid tribute to Florence and co. by singing the track back to them.

Watch the moment here: