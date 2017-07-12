Get The Weather Forecast For Benicàssim 2017

Benicassim
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Find out if you'll be watching the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Liam Gallagher in the sweltering heat this year.
Benicàssim Festival is almost upon us, which means tens of housands of festival-goers from across will flock to the Spanish coast for four days of sun, sea and music.
The Spanish festival, which takes place between Valencia and Barcelona from 13-16 July this year, will be headlined by The Weeknd, Foals, Kasabian and Red Hot Chili Peppers, but will it leave music fans feeling red hot all day?
While it's pretty unlikely punters will have to worry about mud or freak thunderstorms, find out just how hot it will get on the Spanish coast this year.
See the weather forecast for Valencia here:
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
The trio will be joined by The Jesus And Mary Chain and Temples at the Spanish festival this July.
Kasabian will headline the Spanish festival, joining previously announced bill-toppers Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd.
The acts will join previously announced headliner Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Spanish festival.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook