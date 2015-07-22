Tickets For Benicassim Festival 2016 Are On Sale Now For Just €85

Tickets for Benicassim Festival 2016 are on sale now. The event, which takes place in mid-July next year, showcases four days of live music between July 14th and 17th.

Full camping tickets for the weekend are on sale now for just €85.

That's incredibly cheap considering some UK festivals can cost that for a one day pass!

Although the line up has yet to be announced, you can almost guarantee that some of the biggest names in alternative music will be there; with Blur, Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, The Libertines, Kasabian and The Stone Roses all performing in recent years.

2015 has seen a lot of talk regarding festivals. Not only have their rising prices been debated, but so have the quality of headliners. But for €85, you're definitely going to get your money's worth! Plus, the weather is going to be hot and, at Beni, you're just a short walk from the beach.

Radio X were out at Benicassim this year, check out the best photos from the weekend below.