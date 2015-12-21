The Maccabees Among Acts Announced For Benicassim 2016

The Maccabees have confirmed that they will play Benicàssim Festival next year.

We will be back at Benicàssim in 2016! Get tickets here: https://t.co/azXvdL8WGb #FIB2016 pic.twitter.com/oFvsOoVbKh — The Maccabees (@themaccabees) December 18, 2015

Orlando Weeks and co are set to play the Spanish festival, which takes place on 14-17 July 2016.

The band - who scored a No. 1 album with Marks To Prove It this year - will also be joined by Bloc Party, Jamie XX and Kendrick Lamar, with more acts to be announced.