The Maccabees Among Acts Announced For Benicassim 2016

21st December 2015, 12:02

Bloc Party and Jamie XX will also play the Spanish festival.

maccabees

The Maccabees have confirmed that they will play Benicàssim Festival next year.

 

Orlando Weeks and co are set to play the Spanish festival, which takes place on 14-17 July 2016.

The band - who scored a No. 1 album with Marks To Prove It this year - will also be joined by Bloc Party, Jamie XX and Kendrick Lamar, with more acts to be announced.

