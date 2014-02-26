Paul Weller added to Benicassim bill

26th February 2014, 12:03

The Modfather has been added to the line-up for the Spanish festival, which takes place between 17 and 20 July in the seaside town that lies between Valencia and Barcelona.

Paul Weller

Weller joins Kasabian, Jake Bugg, Manic Street Preachers, The Courteeners, The 1975, James, Klaxons, The Charlatans, Kodaline and another new addition, Lily Allen.

For more details on tickets and travel to the festival, see the official site www.fiberfib.com .

