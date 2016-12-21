Foals and The Weeknd For Benicàssim 2017

21st December 2016, 09:26

The acts will join previously announced headliner Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Foals 2015

Benicassim has announced more acts for 2017.

The Weeknd will top the bill at the Spanish festival - which takes place on 13-16 July next year - with Foals also added to the bill.

The acts will join previously announced headliners, Red Hot Chili Peppers, with two more headline acts still to be announced.

Last year saw the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Muse and Massive attack play the festival, which takes place on the Valencian coast each year.

