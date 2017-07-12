Get The Weather Forecast For Benicàssim 2017

Benicàssim Festival is almost upon us, which means tens of housands of festival-goers from across will flock to the Spanish coast for four days of sun, sea and music.

The Spanish festival, which takes place between Valencia and Barcelona from 13-16 July this year, will be headlined by The Weeknd, Foals, Kasabian and Red Hot Chili Peppers, but will it leave music fans feeling red hot all day?

While it's pretty unlikely punters will have to worry about mud or freak thunderstorms, find out just how hot it will get on the Spanish coast this year.

See the weather forecast for Valencia here: