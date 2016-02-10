Muse, Chemical Brothers and more for Benicassim Festival 2016

Catfish, The Vaccines and The 1975 will also be playing the Spanish festival this July…

Those European festivals just seem to be getting better.

Muse have announced that they’ll be playing another high-profile EuroFest this summer - and it’s Radio X’s old favourite, Benicassim.

They’re part of a wave of artists announced today, who’ll head down to the Spanish town to perform between 14 and 17 July 2016 for a long weekend of sun, sea and music.

Announced today are:

Muse
The Chemical Brothers
Disclosure
Massive Attack
The 1975
The Vaccines
Catfish And The Bottlemen

They join the previously announced acts, which include Kendrick Lamar, Major Lazer, Jamie xx, The Maccabees and Bloc Party.

Tickets are onsale right now at the official website , plus there are full details of travel, accommodation and “glamping”.

Benicassim

Benicassim Festival Benicassim

The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.

