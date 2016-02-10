Muse, Chemical Brothers and more for Benicassim Festival 2016

Benicassim
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Catfish, The Vaccines and The 1975 will also be playing the Spanish festival this July…
Those European festivals just seem to be getting better.
Muse have announced that they’ll be playing another high-profile EuroFest this summer - and it’s Radio X’s old favourite, Benicassim.
They’re part of a wave of artists announced today, who’ll head down to the Spanish town to perform between 14 and 17 July 2016 for a long weekend of sun, sea and music.
Announced today are:
They join the previously announced acts, which include Kendrick Lamar, Major Lazer, Jamie xx, The Maccabees and Bloc Party.
Tickets are onsale right now at the official website , plus there are full details of travel, accommodation and “glamping”.
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
Sunshine, sea and great bands - Spain's premier festival is plain sailing, but here are some tried and tested tips for you to get the most out of FiB.
Find out if you'll be watching the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Liam Gallagher in the sweltering heat this year.
The trio will be joined by The Jesus And Mary Chain and Temples at the Spanish festival this July.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook