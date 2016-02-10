Muse, Chemical Brothers and more for Benicassim Festival 2016

Those European festivals just seem to be getting better.

Muse have announced that they’ll be playing another high-profile EuroFest this summer - and it’s Radio X’s old favourite, Benicassim.

They’re part of a wave of artists announced today, who’ll head down to the Spanish town to perform between 14 and 17 July 2016 for a long weekend of sun, sea and music.

Announced today are:

Muse

The Chemical Brothers

Disclosure

Massive Attack

The 1975

The Vaccines

Catfish And The Bottlemen

They join the previously announced acts, which include Kendrick Lamar, Major Lazer, Jamie xx, The Maccabees and Bloc Party.

Tickets are onsale right now at the official website , plus there are full details of travel, accommodation and “glamping”.