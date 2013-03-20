More Acts Added To Benicassim 2013

20th March 2013, 15:26

Further acts have been added to this year's Benicassim festival in Spain. Joining the bill will be Primal Scream, Bastille, Benny Benassi, London act Ligers and Radio X favourites Little Green Cars.

Primal Scream

These bands will be added to the already confirmed line up of The Killers, Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age, Dizzee Rascal, Miles Kane, La Roux, Kaiser Chiefs, Hurts, Jake Bugg,  Azealia Banks and The Courteeners and many more.

Festival Internacional de Benicassim 2013 will be held in Benicàssim’s concert venue between July 18 and 21.

More info: http://fiberfib.com

 

 

 

Benicassim

Benicassim Festival Benicassim

The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.

