More Acts Added To Benicassim 2013

Benicassim
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
Further acts have been added to this year's Benicassim festival in Spain. Joining the bill will be Primal Scream, Bastille, Benny Benassi, London act Ligers and Radio X favourites Little Green Cars.
These bands will be added to the already confirmed line up of The Killers, Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age, Dizzee Rascal, Miles Kane, La Roux, Kaiser Chiefs, Hurts, Jake Bugg, Azealia Banks and The Courteeners and many more.
Festival Internacional de Benicassim 2013 will be held in Benicàssim’s concert venue between July 18 and 21.
More info: http://fiberfib.com
Sunshine, sea and great bands - Spain's premier festival is plain sailing, but here are some tried and tested tips for you to get the most out of FiB.
Find out if you'll be watching the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Liam Gallagher in the sweltering heat this year.
The trio will be joined by The Jesus And Mary Chain and Temples at the Spanish festival this July.
