Kasabian And Liam Gallagher Join Benicàssim 2017 Line-Up

Benicassim
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
Kasabian will headline the Spanish festival, joining previously announced bill-toppers Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd.
Kasabian has been announced as the third headliner at Benicassim 2017.
Liam Gallagher will also appear at the event which takes place in Spain's Costa Azahar, from 13-16 July.
More big news ... we're headlining @fiberfib #Benicassim 13-16 July! Tickets here: https://t.co/j9wSOVaVI0 #FIB2017 #VIVAFIB pic.twitter.com/DHlfzxpYYt— KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) January 25, 2017
Slaves and Blossoms also join those added to the line-up.
The Oasis legend and the Eez-eh rockers will join the Foals at the event, and previously announced headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd.
The news follows the confirmation of Kasabian's headline slot at Croatia's INmusic Festival, Hungary's Sziget Festival and Liam Gallagher's appearances at the likes of Norway's Bergenfest, Serbia's Exit Festival and Lolapalooza Paris.
Sunshine, sea and great bands - Spain's premier festival is plain sailing, but here are some tried and tested tips for you to get the most out of FiB.
Find out if you'll be watching the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Liam Gallagher in the sweltering heat this year.
The trio will be joined by The Jesus And Mary Chain and Temples at the Spanish festival this July.
