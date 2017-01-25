Kasabian And Liam Gallagher Join Benicàssim 2017 Line-Up

25th January 2017, 11:34

Kasabian will headline the Spanish festival, joining previously announced bill-toppers Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd.

Liam Gallagher 2016 Supersonic premiere

Kasabian has been announced as the third headliner at Benicassim 2017.

Liam Gallagher will also appear at the event which takes place in Spain's Costa Azahar, from 13-16 July.

Slaves and Blossoms also join those added to the line-up. 

The Oasis legend and the Eez-eh rockers will join the Foals at the event, and  previously announced headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd.

The news follows the confirmation of Kasabian's headline slot at Croatia's INmusic Festival, Hungary's Sziget Festival  and Liam Gallagher's appearances at the likes of Norway's Bergenfest, Serbia's Exit Festival and Lolapalooza Paris.


Comments

Download the Radio X app

Benicassim

Benicassim Festival Benicassim

The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News