Kasabian And Liam Gallagher Join Benicàssim 2017 Line-Up

Kasabian has been announced as the third headliner at Benicassim 2017.

Liam Gallagher will also appear at the event which takes place in Spain's Costa Azahar, from 13-16 July.

Slaves and Blossoms also join those added to the line-up.

The Oasis legend and the Eez-eh rockers will join the Foals at the event, and previously announced headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd.

The news follows the confirmation of Kasabian's headline slot at Croatia's INmusic Festival, Hungary's Sziget Festival and Liam Gallagher's appearances at the likes of Norway's Bergenfest, Serbia's Exit Festival and Lolapalooza Paris.



