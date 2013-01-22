Kaiser Chiefs Announced for Benicassim

Benicassim
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
Kaiser Chiefs and Hurts have been added to the bill for this summer's Benicassim festival.
FIB 2013 has also announced BRIT Critic Choice nominee AlunaGeorge and Deap Vally.
The Killers, Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age, Jake Bugg and Azealia Banks are among the acts already confirmed for the Spanish Festival
FIB 2013 takes place July 18 - 21.
