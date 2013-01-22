Kaiser Chiefs Announced for Benicassim

The Killers, Arctic Monkeys , Queens of the Stone Age, Jake Bugg and Azealia Banks are among the acts already confirmed for the Spanish Festival

FIB 2013 has also announced BRIT Critic Choice nominee AlunaGeorge and Deap Vally.

Kaiser Chiefs and Hurts have been added to the bill for this summer's Benicassim festival.

