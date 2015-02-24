Jamie T and Kaiser Chiefs Added To Benicassim 2015

Benicassim
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
The singer-songwriter and Leeds fivesome will join Noel Gallagher and His High Flying Birds, Florence + The Machine and The Prodigy on the bill for the Spanish festival
Benicassim has just confirmed another raft of acts that will play the festival this summer, including Jamie T and the Kaiser Chiefs. They join Florence + The Machine, The Prodigy, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Portishead on the line-up.
A raft of pop acts have also been confirmed for the festival, with Mark Ronson, Stromae and Hudson Taylor also set to perform.
The festival will take place from 16-19 July in the Recinto de Benicassim in Spain. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and fiberfib.com , the official festival site.
