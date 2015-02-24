Jamie T and Kaiser Chiefs Added To Benicassim 2015

24th February 2015, 11:15

The singer-songwriter and Leeds fivesome will join Noel Gallagher and His High Flying Birds, Florence + The Machine and The Prodigy on the bill for the Spanish festival

Danny Kaiser Chiefs

Benicassim has just confirmed another raft of acts that will play the festival this summer, including Jamie T and the Kaiser Chiefs. They join Florence + The Machine, The Prodigy, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Portishead on the line-up.

A raft of pop acts have also been confirmed for the festival, with Mark Ronson, Stromae and Hudson Taylor also set to perform.

The festival will take place from 16-19 July in the Recinto de Benicassim in Spain. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and fiberfib.com , the official festival site.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Benicassim

Benicassim Festival Benicassim

The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News