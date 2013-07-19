Interview: Temples At Benicassim

Benicassim
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
Radio X's Sunta spoke to Adam Smith and Tom Warmsley of Temples backstage at Benicassim 2013.
They chatted about bringing the gloom to sunny festivals, hot and sweaty gigs and playing with The Rolling Stones. Plus! Who would they have playing at their fantasy festival?
Listen to the interview here
Sunshine, sea and great bands - Spain's premier festival is plain sailing, but here are some tried and tested tips for you to get the most out of FiB.
Find out if you'll be watching the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Liam Gallagher in the sweltering heat this year.
The trio will be joined by The Jesus And Mary Chain and Temples at the Spanish festival this July.
