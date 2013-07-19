Interview: Little Green Cars at Benicassim

19th July 2013, 15:46

Radio X's Sunta Templeton chats to the Irish band about their busy festival itinerary backstage at Benicassim in Spain.

Little Green Cars Sunta Benicassim

Backstage at Benicassim 2013 in Spain, Radio X's Sunta chats to Faye O'Rourke and Stevie Appleby about what it's been like releasing their debut album Absolute Zero in different territories and why they don't want to get too big headed too soon. Plus! Find out why they'd have a zombie-themed festival.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Benicassim

Benicassim Festival Benicassim

The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News