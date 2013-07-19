Interview: Little Green Cars at Benicassim

Benicassim
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
Radio X's Sunta Templeton chats to the Irish band about their busy festival itinerary backstage at Benicassim in Spain.
Backstage at Benicassim 2013 in Spain, Radio X's Sunta chats to Faye O'Rourke and Stevie Appleby about what it's been like releasing their debut album Absolute Zero in different territories and why they don't want to get too big headed too soon. Plus! Find out why they'd have a zombie-themed festival.
Sunshine, sea and great bands - Spain's premier festival is plain sailing, but here are some tried and tested tips for you to get the most out of FiB.
Find out if you'll be watching the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Liam Gallagher in the sweltering heat this year.
The trio will be joined by The Jesus And Mary Chain and Temples at the Spanish festival this July.
