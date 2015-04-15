The Cribs, Palma Violets And Frank Turner Added To Benicassim 2015

Benicassim
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
The latest batch of acts have been confirmed for the Spanish summer festival, joining headliners Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Florence + The Machine and Blur.
Benicassim has added even more bands to its line-up with today's announcement that Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Palma Violets, The Cribs and Reverend and The Makers are playing this summer.
Also joining the bill are Swim Deep, Gavin James and Godspeed You! Black Emperor.
Last month it was confirmed that Blur would be headlining the festival, along with Florence + The Machine, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and The Prodigy.
It all takes place in the Recinto de Benicassim in Spain on 16-19 July. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and fiberfib.com, the official festival site.
