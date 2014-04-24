Cat Power and Albert Hammond Jr added to Benicàssim 2014 line-up

Drenge and François & The Atlas Mountains are also newly confirmed for the Spanish festival.

Kasabian, Paul Weller, Jake Bugg, Chase & Status, Tame Impala, Manic Street Preachers, Travis, James, Klaxons, Courteeners, The Charlatans, Razorlight, The 1975, Kodaline and The Presidents of the United States of America have already been announced.

FIB 2014 takes place in Benicàssim, Castellón on 17-20 July.

Tickets are on sale now.














