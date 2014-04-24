Cat Power and Albert Hammond Jr added to Benicàssim 2014 line-up

Benicassim
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
Cat Power and Albert Hammond Jr have been added to the Benicàssim 2014 line-up.
Drenge and François & The Atlas Mountains are also newly confirmed for the Spanish festival.
Kasabian, Paul Weller, Jake Bugg, Chase & Status, Tame Impala, Manic Street Preachers, Travis, James, Klaxons, Courteeners, The Charlatans, Razorlight, The 1975, Kodaline and The Presidents of the United States of America have already been announced.
FIB 2014 takes place in Benicàssim, Castellón on 17-20 July.
Tickets are on sale now.
Sunshine, sea and great bands - Spain's premier festival is plain sailing, but here are some tried and tested tips for you to get the most out of FiB.
Find out if you'll be watching the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Liam Gallagher in the sweltering heat this year.
The trio will be joined by The Jesus And Mary Chain and Temples at the Spanish festival this July.
