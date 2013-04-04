Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Added to Benicassim

Benicassim
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Beach House have been added to the line up for this summer's Benicàssim.
The Killers, Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age, Primal Scream, Miles Kane, Kaiser Chiefs and Jake Bugg are among the acts already confirm.
FIB Benicàssim 2013 will be held at the Benicàssim concert venue in Spain on July 18 - 21.
The Friday headliner has yet to be announced.
Line up so far:
Alba Lua
AlunaGeorge
And So I Watch You From Afar
Arctic Monkeys
Attic Lights
Azealia Banks
Bastille
Beach House
Benny Benassi
Bigott
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Le Carousel
The Coronas From Ireland
The Courteeners
Childhood
The Child of Lov
China Rats
Christian Smith
Chvrches
Deap Vally
Dizzee Rascal
Dorian
Everything Everything
Echo Lake
El Gran Manel
Grupo Salvaje
Guadalupe Plata
Hanni El Khatib
Hurts
Hyetal
J Roddy Walston and The Business
Jacco Gardner
Jake Bugg
John Talabot
Kaiser Chiefs
The Killers
La Roux
Ligers
Little Green Cars
Madeon
Miles Kane
Palma Violets
Pleasant Dreams
Primal Scream
Queens of the Stone Age
Ratolines
Rudimental
The Riptide Movement
Rizzle Kicks
Smile
Soledad Vélez
Spacin?
Splashh
Svper
Swim Deep
Temple
Terrence Dixon
Toddla T
Toundra
Woodkid
