Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Added to Benicassim

The Killers, Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age, Primal Scream, Miles Kane, Kaiser Chiefs and Jake Bugg are among the acts already confirm.

FIB Benicàssim 2013 will be held at the Benicàssim concert venue in Spain on July 18 - 21.

The Friday headliner has yet to be announced.



Line up so far:

Alba Lua

AlunaGeorge

And So I Watch You From Afar

Arctic Monkeys

Attic Lights

Azealia Banks

Bastille

Beach House

Benny Benassi

Bigott

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Le Carousel

The Coronas From Ireland

The Courteeners

Childhood

The Child of Lov

China Rats

Christian Smith

Chvrches

Deap Vally

Dizzee Rascal

Dorian

Everything Everything

Echo Lake

El Gran Manel

Grupo Salvaje

Guadalupe Plata

Hanni El Khatib

Hurts

Hyetal

J Roddy Walston and The Business

Jacco Gardner

Jake Bugg

John Talabot

Kaiser Chiefs

The Killers

La Roux

Ligers

Little Green Cars

Madeon

Miles Kane

Palma Violets

Pleasant Dreams

Primal Scream

Queens of the Stone Age

Ratolines

Rudimental

The Riptide Movement

Rizzle Kicks

Smile

Soledad Vélez

Spacin?

Splashh

Svper

Swim Deep

Temple

Terrence Dixon

Toddla T

Toundra

Woodkid