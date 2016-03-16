Biffy Clyro Added To Benicassim 2016 Lineup

Biffy Clyro have been added to the line-up for Benicàssim 2016.

The Scottish trio will play Thursday night of the Spanish festival, which takes place on 14-17 July.

Spain! Biffy Clyro have been added to the @fiberfib line-up. Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/5GW4i2EEn2 #FIB2016 pic.twitter.com/O36aKSuH5W — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) March 16, 2016

Simon Neil and co. will join the likes of previously announced acts Chemical Brothers, Bloc Party, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Muse and Massive Attack.

Meanwhile, the Black Chandelier rockers are moving Mountains to release the follow-up to their 2013 Opposite album, and have said they plan to "fuck with" their sound.

"I want to make a record that sounds like Deafheaven meets Tears for Fears meets Death Grips," frontman Simon Neil told DIY. ""I don’t know if we’ll get anywhere near it, but that’s the three touchstones of songwriting and sonic architecture that I want us to try and go for.”

He added: "I truly believe that we’re doing something on this record that we haven’t ever tried to do before. We’re really trying to fuck with the sound of what we do, and we’re not trying to do it as a live band in a room."

Yesterday the band dropped a teaser trailer on their YouTube channel, entitled "Coming Soon".

Watch it below: