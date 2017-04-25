Biffy Clyro Added To Benicassim Festival 2017 Line-Up

Biffy Clyro, The Jesus And Mary Chain, Temples and Years & Years have just been added to the bill of this year’s Benicassim festival in Spain.

The event, which takes place at the beach-side town of Benicassim in the Mediterranean country between 13 and 16 July 2017, will also host headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Kasabian and co-headliners Foals and Deadmau5.

Also on the bill this year are Liam Gallagher, Courteeners, Blossoms, Peter Doherty, Stormzy, Ride and many more.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now via the official site at www.fiberfib.com/en/ , complete with hotel packages.