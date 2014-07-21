INTERVIEW: Albert Hammond Jr at Benicassim 2014

21st July 2014, 14:31

The Strokes man speaks to Radio X's Sunta bout his solo set at the festival - just before the rains came down - and whether The Strokes will be doing anything major any time soon.

Sunta and Albert Hammond Jr

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Benicassim

Benicassim Festival Benicassim

The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News