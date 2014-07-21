INTERVIEW: Albert Hammond Jr at Benicassim 2014

Benicassim
The world's biggest bands make their way to Spain for a week of sun, sea and music.
The Strokes man speaks to Radio X's Sunta bout his solo set at the festival - just before the rains came down - and whether The Strokes will be doing anything major any time soon.
Sunshine, sea and great bands - Spain's premier festival is plain sailing, but here are some tried and tested tips for you to get the most out of FiB.
Find out if you'll be watching the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Liam Gallagher in the sweltering heat this year.
The trio will be joined by The Jesus And Mary Chain and Temples at the Spanish festival this July.
